Trump to hold fundraiser, roundtable discussion on Thursday in Dallas

President Donald Trump will visit Dallas on Thursday for a high-dollar fundraiser and participate in a roundtable discussion with local leaders.

Trump’s private fundraiser had been previously known, but the roundtable was announced for the first time on Wednesday. The White House said the discussion will be about “economic, health, and justice disparities in American communities.”

The fundraiser will be at a home in Dallas and the roundtable will take place at a yet-to-be announced Dallas church.

Trump has kept a relatively low profile since a wave of protests began two weeks ago nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck. The one notable exception was a now-infamous photo op last week that involved numerous agencies violently clearing out protesters so Trump could walk to a church near the White House and hold up a Bible.

A White House spokesman said Trump “will announce his Administration’s plan for holistic revitalization and recovery” during the Dallas roundtable.

Local religious leaders and law enforcement officials will be a part of the roundtable, which could include as many as two-dozen participants. Small business owners and administration officials will also be involved.

Trump’s visit to Dallas also comes as a recent poll shows reliably red Texas could be in play in November. A Quinnipiac poll found Trump was up just one point on Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.