These were America's top restaurants in 2023, according to Resy and Open Table

If 2023 was the year of dining out for you, you’re not alone.

Reservation sites Resy and Open table have released their top restaurants of the year. For Open Table, the list of 100 restaurants was created from over 12 million verified diner reviews and metrics, including ratings, how many reservations are made in advance and the number of five-star reviews.

Resy, meanwhile, concludes that 2023 was the year that restaurants became less about a stop in between destinations: "they became the destinations themselves."

"It felt like we could have it all this year — that the only dining rule was to make your meal your main event," Resy said in a blog.

Resy’s top 19 list didn’t specify where the rankings came from. Instead, they called these top eateries "standouts" that "help show just how much energy and excitement is coming from the country’s kitchens right now."

Open Table’s top restaurants of 2023

Here’s a look at the most popular restaurants in some of the biggest markets in America. To see the full list, click here.

California

Animo – Sonoma, CA

Bavel – Los Angeles, CA

Beachcomber Cafe Crystal Cove – Newport Coast, CA

Bestia – Los Angeles, CA

House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, CA

Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad, CA

Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, CA

Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles, CA

Pizzeria Bianco – Los Angeles, CA

Providence – Los Angeles, CA

Saffy’s – Los Angeles, CA

The Dock – Newport Beach, CA

The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil – Rutherford, CA

Youngblood – San Diego, CA

Florida

Bern’s Steak House – Tampa, FL

Buccan – Palm Beach, FL

Latitudes Key West on Sunset Key – Key West, FL

Lilac – Tampa, FL

Llama Restaurant – St. Augustine, FL

Savour – Tallahassee, FL

Stubborn Seed – Miami Beach, FL

Georgia

Elizabeth on 37th – Savannah, GA

La Grotta – Atlanta, GA

Marcel – Atlanta, GA

The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, GA

Illinois

Aba – Chicago, IL

Alla Vita – Chicago, IL

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, IL

Maple & Ash – Chicago, IL

North Pond – Chicago, IL

Rose Mary – Chicago, IL

New Jersey

Cafe Loren – Avalon, NJ

Peter Shields Inn – Cape May, NJ

Stella Restaurant – Ventnor, NJ

The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River, NJ

Washington Inn – Cape May, NJ

New York

Bad Roman – New York, NY

Del Vino Vineyards – Northport, NY

Lucia’s on the Lake – Hamburg, NY

River Cafe – Brooklyn, NY

Sushi on Me – Jackson Heights, NY

The Farm Italy Restaurant + Bar – Huntington, NY

Pennsylvania

Altius – Pittsburgh, PA

Gi-Jin – Pittsburgh, PA

Jean-Georges Philadelphia Tasting Menu – Philadelphia, PA

Zoubi – New Hope, PA

Texas

Clark’s Oyster Bar – Austin, TX

J Carver’s – Austin, TX

Jeffrey’s Restaurant – Austin, TX

Red Ash Italia – Austin, TX

Uchi Austin – Austin, TX

Virginia

L’Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls, VA

L’Opossum – Richmond , VA

Washington

Cafe Juanita – Kirkland, WA

Spinasse – Seattle, WA

Sushi Kashiba – Seattle, WA

The Pink Door – Seattle, WA

Resy’s top restaurants of 2023

Here are some standouts Resy mentioned in its top 19 restaurants of 2023. You can see the full list here.

