Texas DPS arrests driver after 20 migrants discovered inside semi on I-35

The Brief State troopers discovered the individuals, including four minors from Mexico and Guatemala, hidden inside a truck's sleeping compartment during a South Texas traffic stop. The 25-year-old driver fled the scene on foot on Interstate 35 but was immediately apprehended and faces charges of human smuggling and evading arrest. The federal government took custody of the migrants, and the case remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of Operation Lone Star.



State troopers discovered 20 undocumented migrants, including four minors, hidden inside the sleeping compartment of a commercial truck tractor during a traffic stop in South Texas last week, authorities said.

20 undocumented migrants found

The driver, 25-year-old Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez, faces multiple charges following the incident, which occurred on Interstate 35 in Webb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Miguel Angel Velazquez Chavez, 25 (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

A DPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on a white Volvo truck tractor near mile marker 28 just after 6 p.m. on Monday, May 18. Upon stopping, Velazquez Chavez allegedly fled the vehicle on foot but was immediately apprehended by law enforcement.

A subsequent search of the truck tractor's cab revealed 20 people hidden inside the vehicle’s sleeping quarters. Investigators identified the individuals as migrants from Mexico and Guatemala.

Velazquez Chavez, a Mexican national, was arrested and booked into the Webb County Jail. He has been charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest.

The 20 migrants were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.