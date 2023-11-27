Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film will be streaming soon: How to watch

Soon, Swifties will be able to watch Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour" concert film from the comfort of their own homes.

On Monday, Swift made the announcement stating that the film would be available to rent on-demand starting on her birthday – Dec. 13.

"Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!," Swift said on Instagram on Nov. 27.

The "Eras Tour" film will be an extended version of the theatrical version and feature additional bonus songs including "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer" and "Long Live."

Where to stream Taylor Swift’s concert film

The "Eras Tour" concert film will be available to rent on digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada. Additional countries will be announced soon.

Fans can rent the "Eras Tour" film on several platforms including Apple TV, Vudu, Xfinity, YouTube TV and Google TV. It is currently unknown how much the film will cost.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

You can also still watch Swift’s concert film in many theaters nationwide.

RELATED: Beyoncé Renaissance and Taylor Swift Eras concert films: Everything we know

The 33-year-old’s film hit the big screen in more than 100 countries on Oct. 13. The film encapsulates and celebrates the totality of the pop star’s 17-year career.

The run time for the theatrical release is 2 hours and 48 minutes, which is slightly under the run time of her concerts. With the streaming release’s additional bonus features, it will be no surprise if the extended version exceeds three hours.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.