Suspect charged with murder, kidnapping of man in SE Houston

article

Police say a suspect has been charged with the murder and kidnapping of a man who was shot in southeast Houston on Sunday.

Calvin Cartwright, 30, is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and felon in possession of a weapon. He is accused in the killing of Timothy Chambers, 23.

Around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at a convenience store in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd and learned the victim had been driven to a nearby Houston Fire Department station.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

After further investigation, police identified Cartwright as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS