Spring Fire Department opens 62-acre W.W. Cotton Weaver Training Center

The Brief The Spring Fire Department is officially opening the W.W. Cotton Weaver Training Center. The complex features specialized "burn buildings" that simulate 1,000-degree residential fires using heat-resistant calcium silicate walls. The facility includes a massive logistics wing for on-site fire truck maintenance and an innovative gear storage system.



The Spring Fire Department is officially opening the W.W. Cotton Weaver Training Center, one of the most advanced first responder hubs in the region.

62-acre campus

The heart of the campus consists of high-tech simulation buildings, including a typical home and an apartment complex. These structures are equipped with an intricate smoke system to mimic zero-visibility conditions and Padgenite fire walls that can handle being set on fire repeatedly. To facilitate community engagement, nearby bleachers allow onlookers to safely observe simulations in progress.

By the numbers:

The campus spans 62 acres and features a logistics building with 52-foot ceilings, large enough to allow ladder trucks to fully extend indoors for maintenance.

Why you should care:

Modern house fires burn faster and hotter than those in previous decades due to synthetic materials; this facility ensures local crews have practiced life-saving maneuvers in realistic conditions before an emergency strikes your neighborhood.

Big picture view:

This facility sets a new standard for first responder infrastructure in Texas, positioning the Spring Fire Department as a regional leader in both training and logistical independence.

What's next:

Following today's grand opening, the department will begin hosting regional training exercises, allowing neighboring departments to utilize the high-heat simulations and specialized search-and-rescue props.

Facility named for Wilbur Waldo "Cotton" Weaver

Timeline:

While land clearing began in late 2023, the facility officially opens its doors today. Wilbur Waldo "Cotton" Weaver was able to witness the early stages of construction and tour the site multiple times in 2025 before his passing in early 2026.

The backstory:

The center is named for "Cotton" Weaver, a 1953 charter member and former Fire Chief who passed away in January 2026 at the age of 93. Weaver, who began his career fighting fires in street clothes with no helmet, lived long enough to see the realization of the project he championed for decades. The department’s origins were a far cry from this 62-acre hub, as they were once funded by local cattle auctions.

Dig deeper:

For a full gallery of the new facility and the history of the 1953 charter members, visit the official department website at www.springfd.org.