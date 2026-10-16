Body reported in grassy area near Sheldon, Harris County officials investigate
HOUSTON - Harris County authorities are investigating reports of a body found near Sheldon, northeast of the Houston area.
According to officials, a body was found in a grassy area along Beaumont Highway, just south of Sheldon Lake and Sheldon Lake State Park.
Authorities said they are headed to the location.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is provided.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office officials.