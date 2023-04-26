**EDITOR'S NOTE** Connor Smith has since been located, as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A search is underway to find a missing 12-year-old from Dickinson.

According to Texas Equusearch, Connor Simpson, 12, was last seen walking near the 4900 block of 23rd St. in Dickinson Tuesday in an unknown direction. It's unclear what he was wearing before he disappeared.

Connor Smith, 12 (Photo courtesy of Texas Equusearch)

Officials said Connor suffers from diabetes and is insulin-dependent, requiring daily medication.

He has been described as 5'7" tall, weighing about 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the 12-year-old's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2300 or Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.