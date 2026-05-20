Sabine Pass crash: 5th person dies after van crashes into bus on highway 87

The Brief Caleb Burge, 22, is the fifth person who has died in the crash between a passenger van, passenger bus, and Audi car in Sabine Pass on Monday. Four other people in the van, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the crash scene on Monday. Officials say multiple other people are still hospitalized.



A fifth person has been pronounced dead in the crash between a passenger van and a bus on Highway 87 in Sabine Pass, says the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, officials report 22-year-old Caleb Burge died from his injuries at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Sabine Pass deadly crash

The backstory:

Texas DPS officials are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday on Highway 87 in Sabine Pass around 4 p.m.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated a Chevrolet Express passenger van was going northwest while an empty Prevost passenger bus was going southeast followed by an Audi passenger car.

The van reportedly crossed over into the oncoming lane and collided with the bus. After the impact, officials said the van went into a ditch and the Audi car hit the back of the bus.

5 victims killed, multiple injured in Sabine Pass crash

What we know:

Texas DPS identified the other four victims who were killed in the crash on Tuesday.

The driver of the Chevrolet passenger van, Cesar Rojas, 28, of Baytown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there were three passengers who also died at the scene: 27-year-old Emmanuel Reynosa Rivas, 28-year-old Angel Dominguez, and 37-year-old Osvaldo Alvarez.

There were six other people who were hospitalized due to the crash and some have been released.

Raul Silberio Trujillo, 38, was a passenger in the van and taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he was treated and released. Another passenger, 37-year-old Rodolfo Garay Jr. was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. Texas DPS says passengers Fernando Rojas, 50, and Robert Zackery Sebastia Hoyt, 26, were taken to Memorial Hermann with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Prevost passenger bus, a 48-year-old from Vidor, was taken to Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur with unknown injuries.

The Audi driver, a 28-year-old man from Rosharon, was also taken to the same hospital where he was treated and released.

LNG responds to crash

What they're saying:

FOX 26 received this statement from LNG on Monday regarding the crash:

"We are aware that just after 4 p.m. today [Monday], a fatal traffic incident occurred just outside our facility involving an empty passenger bus contracted to our EPC contractor and two other vehicles. Details about the incident remain under investigation and we remain on standby to assist with the investigation as needed. Our thoughts are with the families and those impacted by this tragic incident today."