Man allegedly spits on Harris County constable deputies, sets fire in patrol car

The Brief Nzigo Pierre, 26, has been charged with arson and harassment of a public servant, according to Harris County cort records. He was allegedly spitting on constable deputies and then set fire to the mask authorities put on him, causing a small fire in the patrol vehicle. Pierre has previously been charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and assault against a government contractor.



A repeat offender has been arrested for harassing a Harris County constable deputy and setting fire to the patrol vehicle.

Repeat offender arrested in Harris County

What we know:

Nzigo Pierre, 26, has recently been charged with arson and harassment of a public servant, according to Harris County cort records.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office public information officer reports Pierre used a lighter to light a mask on fire in the basket of a patrol car. The mask was put on Pierre because he was spitting on the constable deputies.

According to authorities, the fire was small.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how law enforcement came in contact with Pierre before the alleged incidents.

Nzigo Pierre arrest record

Court records reveal Pierre has been arrested before by the Houston police Department and Harris County Sheriff's Office.

He has previously been charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and assault against a government contractor.