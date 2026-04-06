Northwest Freeway: 3 detained after possible Houston robbery turned into chase
HOUSTON - There is a heavy police presence in the northwest Houston area after a possible robbery ended turned into a chase.
What we know:
Houston Police Department provided preliminary information saying an alarm was triggered at a business along the Northwest Freeway and West Tidwell Road.
According to officials, the suspects attempted to flee, and officers pursued the vehicle in a brief chase before the suspects crashed on Wichita Street.
Police say three people are detained at this time. One of them was taken to the hospital for a broken leg.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
This is a breaking news story. No other information has been provided at this time.
The Source: Informatipon from this article provided by the Houston Police Department.