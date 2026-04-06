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Northwest Freeway: 3 detained after possible Houston robbery turned into chase

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Published  April 6, 2026 12:50pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Two people were reportedly detained after a robbery at a business along the Northwest Freeway and West Tidwell Road.
    • Officers became involved in a brief chase before the suspect's vehicle crashed on Wichita Street.

HOUSTON - There is a heavy police presence in the northwest Houston area after a possible robbery ended turned into a chase.

What we know:

Houston Police Department provided preliminary information saying an alarm was triggered at a business along the Northwest Freeway and West Tidwell Road.

According to officials, the suspects attempted to flee, and officers pursued the vehicle in a brief chase before the suspects crashed on Wichita Street.

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Police say three people are detained at this time. One of them was taken to the hospital for a broken leg.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

This is a breaking news story. No other information has been provided at this time.

The Source: Informatipon from this article provided by the Houston Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston