New Caney construction gives way to $159M convention center set to open this December

The Brief The $159 million Caney Pines Convention Center is set to open in New Caney by December 2026. The 210,000-square-foot facility features a massive 55,000-square-foot expo hall and 14 breakout rooms to accommodate regional events and conferences. Oak View Group is currently recruiting local staff for security, janitorial, and operations positions ahead of the grand opening.



The bright orange construction cones that have long lined the roads in New Caney are finally packing up, clearing the way for a massive new landmark in east Montgomery County.

New convention center for New Caney

What we know:

The Caney Pines Convention Center, a $159 million facility constructed by the East Montgomery County Improvement District, is nearing completion and scheduled to officially open its doors to the public by December 2026.

Situated right at the intersection of the Grand Parkway (Highway 99) and Interstate 69/US 59 inside the Valley Ranch Shopping Center, this facility aims to transform the local area into a major destination for business, entertainment, and tourism.

What can we expect?

By the numbers:

Spanning 210,000 square feet, the Caney Pines Convention Center is designed to host everything from corporate meetings to massive regional expos and national conferences.

Facility highlights include:

55,000-Square-Foot Unobstructed Expo Hall: A massive flexible space capable of splitting into seven distinct rooms.

14 Breakout Rooms: Purpose-built for smaller group meetings, workshops, and seminars.

"We're going to be a really good space for those conventions and conferences from 1,500 to 3,000," said Melanie Granados, General Manager of the Caney Pines project. "Anything from a small meeting to a large convention or conference, which is bringing in those economic impact dollars."

Upcoming events

What's next:

While the grand opening is slated for December—just in time to host seasonal holiday markets from local organizers—the center's event calendar for 2027 is already filling up fast.

Confirmed events and early bookings for the upcoming season include:

Texas Gun Shows (scheduled for three appearances in 2027)

Texwood Home Show

Dance Competitions (kicking off in January 2027)

Unannounced Sporting Events & Regional Expos

"We are building a destination," Granados added. "East Montgomery County can welcome tourists and visitors from around Texas, from around the nation, to come in and bring those dollars to spend at our restaurants and our entertainment areas."

Community response

What they're saying:

For long-time residents, the transformation of New Caney from a quiet rural town into a thriving commercial hub is a welcome sight.

"When we first moved here, it was a little town, and now it's booming," shared one local resident. "It's very exciting to see."

Now hiring

What you can do:

As finishing touches are placed on the building, venue management company Oak View Group is actively recruiting for local positions to staff the facility ahead of its December launch.

Jobseekers interested in employment opportunities at the venue can apply directly through the Oak View Group careers platform.