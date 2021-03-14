National Pi Day 2021: Snag these delicious deals on 3.14

article

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter (3.14), and not pie, the pastry. Though many restaurants use the play on words as an opportunity to offer delicious food deals.

As in years past, several restaurants are offering deals March 14 on pizza pies or baked pies. Here’s how to snag some of the deals this Sunday.

7-Eleven: Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program or can be ordered on the 7NOW delivery app.

Biggby Coffee: Biggby Coffee is offering its own spin on Pi Day this year. You can get a 16 oz. hot or iced apple pie latte for $3.14.

Blaze Pizza: The company’s much-anticipated Pi Day promotion will last a whole month this year, from March 14 - April 12. You must download the Blaze Pizza app to redeem the offer to build a customized pizza for just $3.14.

Boston Market: Boston Market is offering its own spin on Pi Day this year. It’s offering a coupon for one free pot pie with purchase of another and a drink.

Pieology: When you join Pie Life Rewards, receive a coupon for $3.14 off any purchase over $10.

Sprouts Farmers Market: You can get a freshly-baked 8-in apple or vegan pie for just $3.14.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Participating locations are offering an individual thin crust cheese "pi" for $3.14.

Your Pie: Your Pie rewards app users can get $3.14 off one 10" pizza from March 14-16.

This story was reported from Detroit.