Montrose home invasion suspect met resident on dating app

The Brief Houston police arrested a man who allegedly forced his way into a Montrose home on West Alabama Street. The suspect reportedly met one of the occupants of the home on a dating app. Authorities say none of the occupants were injured and the suspect was unharmed.



A man is in custody after allegedly forcing his way into a Montrose home Thursday night after meeting someone on a dating app, according to Houston police.

Home invasion suspect arrested

What we know:

Lieutenant Ali says around 9 p.m. the police department's Central Division received an emergency call about a home invasion near West Alabama Street and Brandt Street.

The suspect allegedly forced entry into the home and began threatening the four occupants inside. According to authorities, the suspect had recently met one of the occupants through a dating app.

Police say all four residents were able to safely escape and call for help. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside and repeatedly ignored verbal commands to surrender.

HPD's Patrol Support Team and a K-9 unit were called to assist and were able to successfully take the suspect into custody. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has officially accepted charges against the suspect.

None of the occupants were injured, and the suspect was unarmed.

What we don't know:

At this time, the charges filed against the suspect have not been released.

The identity of the suspect is unknown.