Missing Harris Co. woman with dementia last seen Sunday

Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in north Harris County.

Edna Jackson was last seen on Sunday, May 15, in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive, Houston, TX 77090.

Authorities say Jackson has dementia and is non-verbal.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress and pink slippers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.