Man severely beaten by bystanders after he rammed his car into a pedestrian in Houston

Houston Police and Fire responded to calls after a driver struck a pedestrian on Friday, Sept. 4 around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition from 3910 Old Spanish Trail. The driver was also taken to the hospital after he was attacked by people who witnessed the crash.

Police say the pedestrian, a gas station attendant was walking to his car when the driver struck the victim at a high rate of speed.

Following the crash, bystanders that witnessed it attacked him.

When Houston Fire arrived the man then assaulted one of the firefighters when they were trying to help him.

Houston Police are still investigating the crash, and the driver may be charged with assaulting a public servant.

