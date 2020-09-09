Man killed in shooting at West Houston apartment complex

article

One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in West Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, authorities responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at the Paramount Apartments, located in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult male gunshot victim.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Houston Fire Department.

Police said initial reports indicated that there was some sort of fight in the parking lot, then gunshots were fired.

Authorities stated that they received some reports this may have been over a narcotics transaction.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.