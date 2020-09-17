Man found dead on couch during fire call in SE Houston

Houston police are investigating after a person was found with gunshot wounds inside a home that was on fire in southeast Houston.



Houston Police Department Watch Command said they were called out just after 5:15 p.m. to the 6500 block of Hogue.

Authorities said the Houston Fire Department was called to the same location around 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they located a home with smoke showing.

Once firefighters made entry inside the home, they contained the fire to two rooms inside the home.

Det. Mike Nicotra with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division said they located an older male dead inside the home.

Nicotra didn't comment as to the injuries of the man, however, HPD Watch Command told FOX 26 the man had multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working with the Houston Fire Department and Arson to determine if the fire is related to the homicide.

Det. Mike Nicotra with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division said the fire does appear to be intentionally set, however, it's unclear if the fire and the homicide are connected.



The victim's name has not been released by authorities.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.