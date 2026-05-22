Worker alleges wage theft at LBJ Hospital project: 'You Have to Settle for Less'

The Brief Local union leaders and former workers are alleging wage theft and harsh working conditions at the multi-billion-dollar LBJ Hospital expansion project. One former worker shared pay stubs proving a drastic drop in her hourly pay despite holding advanced job credentials. Harris Health responded by stating that all contractors and subcontractors have been required to follow prevailing wage laws since the project's inception.



More workers are coming forward with allegations of wage theft and harsh conditions at the multi-billion-dollar LBJ Hospital expansion project in Northeast Houston. Local union leaders claim contractors are failing to properly pay their employees.

‘Drastic’ Drops in Pay

What they're saying:

Tanya McMillen, a former worker on the project, decided to speak out. She provided FOX 26 with pay stubs documenting a sudden multi-dollar drop in her hourly wage.

McMillen says the pay cut came without explanation, even though she held the exact same high-level credentials required for the heavy labor.

"It's weird to see that big of a drop, drastic drop, because at the end of the day, I mean, it's just that you're doing the same job," McMillen said. "Nothing about you has changed—like you still have a CDL, you still have Crane, but to work on this project, it's like you have to settle for less just to even have a job."

Beyond the pay cuts, McMillen described a relentless work environment. She started in early March but left after suffering a heat-induced health event she says was brought on by long hours without adequate breaks.

As a minority and a woman, McMillen admitted she was initially terrified of speaking up.

"People can't complain because at the end of the day, they need a job," she added. Since leaving, she has struggled to find new employment.

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A Major Public Investment

Big picture view:

The allegations target one of Harris County’s largest public infrastructure investments.

The LBJ Hospital Expansion Project is a multi-billion-dollar initiative to build a new 12-story hospital tower. The massive project is the centerpiece of a $2.5 billion bond approved by Harris County voters in 2023.

Harris Health Responds

The other side:

In response to the allegations, Harris Health released the following statement:

"As this workforce is comprised of members of our community, Harris Health and its Board of Trustees take the prevailing wage issue very seriously and as such have required all project contractors and subcontractors to comply with prevailing wage requirements and all applicable labor laws from the inception of this critical community investment." — Harris Health

What's Next?

The LBJ Hospital expansion project is slated for completion in 2029.

Local union representatives urge any project workers who believe they are victims of wage discrepancies or safety violations to contact their local union immediately.