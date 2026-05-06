Immigration enforcement concerns linger for some ahead of Houston’s World Cup preparations

The Brief The Houston Host Committee says it has spent years working with public safety officials to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Some immigration advocates say concerns surrounding enforcement are still affecting families in Houston. The conversation comes after weeks of debate at Houston City Hall over a local ordinance tied to how Houston police interact with federal immigration authorities.



As Houston prepares to welcome visitors from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, some advocates say concerns surrounding immigration enforcement remain top of mind for families living in the city.

The conversation follows a contentious debate at Houston City Hall over a local ordinance tied to how Houston police interact with federal immigration authorities.

Immigration fears during World Cup

What they're saying:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee said in a statement that it has worked closely with local, state and federal public safety officials for years to prepare for the event.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee has worked very closely with numerous local, state, and federal public safety officials over the last four years to create a plan for a safe and welcoming experience for all FIFA World Cup visitors coming to the region this summer," the statement read.

But some immigration advocates say fears tied to enforcement are already impacting how some families move through daily life.

‘I want it to be positive’

The other side:

Isidro Garza, Regional Director of Civil Rights for League of United Latin American Citizens, said some families have become hesitant to attend public events because of concerns surrounding immigration enforcement.

"They’re afraid to go to the grocery store, much less to go to something that is a sports event," Garza said.

Garza said his organization still wants families to enjoy the World Cup and the international attention the event will bring to Houston.

"I want it to be positive. I want it to be inclusive," he said.

Garza also said LULAC has attempted to speak with city leaders about how local law enforcement may interact with federal immigration authorities during large-scale events tied to the World Cup.

Big picture view:

Immigration enforcement has remained a major topic in Houston in recent weeks following debate surrounding a city ordinance connected to cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The issue also sparked broader political debate involving city leaders and state officials over public safety, funding and immigration policy.

Advocates say those discussions have created uncertainty for some families, particularly those in mixed-status households.

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What’s next:

FOX 26 Houston reached out to the Mayor’s Office, HPD and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement asking what role law enforcement may play during World Cup events and what message officials have for families who may still have concerns.

Houston is expected to host multiple FIFA World Cup matches next summer as the city prepares for one of the largest international sporting events in the world.