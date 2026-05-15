Suspected Tren de Aragua leader extradited to Houston for federal court appearance

The Brief An alleged high-ranking leader of the Tren de Aragua gang made his first appearance in a Houston courtroom. The 24-year-old is said to be charged with supporting a terrorist organization and drug trafficking. Federal authorities are offering multi-million-dollar rewards leading to the arrests of other suspected TdA leaders.



A suspected leader of the Tren de Aragua gang made his first federal court appearance in Houston on Friday after being extradited from Colombia.

Tren de Aragua leader in Houston

What we know:

According to federal officials, 24-year-old Venezuelan national Jose Enrique Martinez Flores (aka "Chuqui"), is believed to be a high-ranking leader of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a "designated foreign terrorist organization."

Officials marked this as the first extradition of a TdA member from Columbia to the U.S. He was reportedly arrested in 2025 on a warrant requested by US officials.

The Department of Justice says Flores oversaw criminal activity in Columbia as a TdA leader. He is said to be in custody for providing personnel, materials, and services to the gang, along with distributing cocaine and giving the proceeds to TdA.

Flores pleaded not guilty to all of his charges during his court appearance on Friday, and he waived his right to a detention hearing.

If Flores is found guilty, the DOJ says he faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.

What we don't know:

Other details on Flores' arrest are not available at this time.

What's next:

Since Flores waived his detention hearing, the judge ordered that he remain in custody until his next hearing in July.

Other alleged leaders wanted

Big picture view:

The DOJ says a grand jury in Houston also indicted three other suspected TdA leaders in 2025:

48-year-old Yohan Jose Romero (aka Johan Petrica) 45-year-old Juan Gabriel Rivas Nunez (aka "Juancho") 38-year-old Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano (aka "El Viejo")

Serrano is listed as a Top 10 fugitive most wanted by the FBI. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering up to $5 million for information leading to Serrano's arrest and/or conviction.

A reward of up to $4 million is also being offered for information on Romero leading to his arrest and/or conviction.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Contact the FBI through WhatsApp or Telegram at 281-787-9939

Contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate

Send a tip online through tips.fbi.gov