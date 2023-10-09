Houston parent, former neonatal nurse turns hobby into major business selling Astros gear

A former neonatal nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and mother of four has turned her hobby into a business!

Jennifer Welker is an inspiration to other parents.

FOX 26 met her at her beautiful boutique shop called 'Golden Thread,' where she explained how her time as a nurse was planting the seeds to what her business is now.

"I would be very grieved on the job seeing a parent lose a child day after day, and it really took its toll on me personally, and for my own mental health. I think I would go back to this light-hearted hobby of making jewelry just for me on the floor," she said.

Welker created a whole brand now seen worn by celebrities. She has some wisdom to impart for any parent looking to take the steps to go after their dreams.

"There have been some incredibly dark days, but I am a big proponent for following your dreams and showing your children what that really looks like to face challenges, to pursue what you love, and to work hard for something that you care about," said Welker. "I don't hear yes all the time. I have failed a million times before I got it right. I think with just being OK with showing yourself grace on what that looks like. It is not a perfect linear line."

She says her children are the fuel to her success.

"I don't know what I would do without the kids. It is all for them and showing them what this looks like. I love being a parent, it is so special. It is a circus, but I wouldn't have it any other way."

She also has the cutest Astros gear now available. You can find out more about her story and store here.