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Missing teen last seen in Houston, may be in Dallas

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Published  May 8, 2026 3:23pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Maleighna Hernandez was last seen Tuesday along Antoine Road.
    • Police believe the teen may be in or traveling to Dallas.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police.

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a missing northwest Houston teen who may be traveling to Dallas.

Houston missing: Maleighna Hernandez

What we know:

A Houston Police flyer says 16-year-old Maleighna Hernandez was last seen on Tuesday, April 28, on Antoine Drive near De Soto Street.

It's believed that Hernandez may be traveling to Dallas.

Maleighna Hernandez (Photo credit: Houston Police)

The teen is said to be 5'5" inches tall and about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following numbers:

  • Houston Police: 713-884-3131
  • HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840

The Source: Flyer from HPD Missing Persons Unit

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