Missing teen last seen in Houston, may be in Dallas
HOUSTON - Police are looking for a missing northwest Houston teen who may be traveling to Dallas.
Houston missing: Maleighna Hernandez
What we know:
A Houston Police flyer says 16-year-old Maleighna Hernandez was last seen on Tuesday, April 28, on Antoine Drive near De Soto Street.
It's believed that Hernandez may be traveling to Dallas.
Maleighna Hernandez (Photo credit: Houston Police)
The teen is said to be 5'5" inches tall and about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following numbers:
- Houston Police: 713-884-3131
- HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840
The Source: Flyer from HPD Missing Persons Unit