Missing teen last seen in Houston, may be in Dallas

The Brief Maleighna Hernandez was last seen Tuesday along Antoine Road. Police believe the teen may be in or traveling to Dallas. Anyone with information can call Houston Police.



Police are looking for a missing northwest Houston teen who may be traveling to Dallas.

Houston missing: Maleighna Hernandez

What we know:

A Houston Police flyer says 16-year-old Maleighna Hernandez was last seen on Tuesday, April 28, on Antoine Drive near De Soto Street.

It's believed that Hernandez may be traveling to Dallas.

Maleighna Hernandez (Photo credit: Houston Police)

The teen is said to be 5'5" inches tall and about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following numbers:

Houston Police: 713-884-3131

HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840