Man accused of killing his older brother in Midtown parking garage

The Brief Damen Lee has been arrested for the death of his brother, Henry Lee. Henry was pronounced dead in a garage on Sunday afternoon. Damen was reportedly charged after being detained and interviewed.



A man is in custody for allegedly killing his brother in Houston's Midtown area over the weekend.

Houston crime: Man accused of brother's murder

What we know:

Houston Police say 46-year-old Damen Jerome Lee has been charged with murder for the death of his brother, 53-year-old Henry Lee.

Damen Lee (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Henry Lee was reportedly found in a "suspicious vehicle" in a parking garage on Crawford Street near I-45. Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and found the victim in the backseat with a stab wound.

Police later shared a photo in search of a person of interest in the case.

According to their update on Wednesday, Damen was identified as the person of interest and detained. After being interviewed by detectives, the Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted the murder charge.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.