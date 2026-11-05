2 suspects abandon vehicle after crashing into north Harris County home

The Brief A vehicle crashed into a home just north of Beltway 8 along Bammel North Houston Road. Two male suspects were reportedly seen leaving the vehicle.



Authorities in north Harris County are looking for two people who reportedly ditched a vehicle after crashing it into a home.

North Harris: Suspects abandon car crashed into home

What we know:

The crash happened at a home on Dauntless Drive, just north of Beltway 8 along Bammel North Houston Road.

Harris County Precinct 4 officials tell FOX 26 that the crash was reported at around 2 p.m. Thursday. As of 4 p.m., authorities are said to still be in the area looking for surveillance footage of the suspects.

(Photo courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

Officials are calling the scene a "Failure to Stop and Give Information (FSGI) crash." Two male suspects in dark clothing were reportedly seen abandoning the vehicle.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified.

There is no report on any injuries or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

There are no details available on what led to the crash.