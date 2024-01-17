Houston crime: Woman killed in west Houston shooting, police investigating

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Dunvale.

Houston police said a woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but later died at the hospital.

Authorities said a known suspect fled the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.