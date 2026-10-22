FIEL calls for Miguel Parra-Hernandez’s release after ICE SUV collision

The Brief FIEL and community members held a vigil Thursday calling for the release of Miguel Parra-Hernandez, who was struck by an ICE agent’s SUV in northwest Harris County earlier this month. The gathering came hours after a separate crash involving ICE officers in Harris County.



FIEL and community members held a vigil Thursday calling for the release of Miguel Parra-Hernandez, who was struck by an ICE agent’s SUV in northwest Harris County earlier this month.

The gathering came hours after a separate crash involving ICE officers in Harris County.

The backstory:

Community members gathered at the site near Clay Road and Highway 6 where Parra-Hernandez was struck on Oct. 10.

Surveillance video shows the SUV hitting him as he ran through a parking lot. His attorney says he suffered a broken leg.

ICE says Parra-Hernandez ran in front of the vehicle and denies the agent intentionally struck him. However, the Harris County district attorney says he believes the collision was intentional.

Both the district attorney’s office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office have opened investigations.

ICE says agents were targeting Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, whom they say they saw getting into Parra-Hernandez’s truck. Parra-Hernandez’s attorney disputes that account, saying his client does not know Mendoza-Cervantes and that the wanted man was not in the truck.

ICE says the agent is on administrative leave during an internal investigation, describing the leave as standard practice.

At Thursday’s vigil, Cesar Espinosa with FIEL Houston said Parra-Hernandez remained hospitalized in ICE custody and urged his release.

"Today we are doubling down on our petition, on our plea, on our demand for him to be released immediately," Espinosa said.

Separate crash involving ICE officers

Earlier Thursday, ICE officers were involved in a minor crash along Old Foltin Road near Antoine Drive.

DHS says officers were attempting to stop Luis Eduardo Villanueva Loredo, whom the agency described as being in the United States illegally.

According to DHS, Villanueva Loredo drove into a ditch after officers activated their emergency lights and sirens. Officers pulled over, and he struck their vehicle while trying to drive out of the ditch, the agency said.

DHS says he then ran before officers caught him.

He later complained of chest pains and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to DHS. The agency says he remains in ICE custody.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating that crash.

FIEL expressed concern about the two incidents occurring less than two weeks apart and said community members are frightened.