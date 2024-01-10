Emmy Awards watch guide: Who you'll see and who's nominated

After a four-month delay due to the Hollywood strikes, the 2023 Emmy Awards will finally be televised in 2024.

The show is traditionally held in September.

When is it?

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Fox and begin on Jan. 15, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

If you missed the live show, Hulu will be streaming it the following day.

Where will it take place?

The show will happen in downtown LA's Peacock Theater, formerly the Microsoft Theater and the Nokia Theater.

Who's hosting?

Anthony Anderson, who was nominated seven times as the star of "black-ish," will be the host of the strike-delayed Emmys.

Fox announced Anderson following the premiere of his new show on the network "We Are Family," which premiered in early January.

This will be Anderson's first time as an Emmys host. He's hosted the NAACP Image Awards eight times.

Who's going?

Notable appearances include some nominees like Quinta Brunson and Pedro Pascal.

Jodie Foster, Jenna Ortega, Jason Bateman, Stephen Colbert, Jon Hamm, Ken Jeong and Sheryl Lee Ralph are also expected to make appearances.

What are the top 3 nominees?

It almost wouldn't be the Emmys without an avalanche of HBO shows dominating the nominations.

"Succession" - 27 nominations

Having won best drama at two of the past three Emmys, it's not surprise that it's the favorite to win this year.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all up for best actor in a drama, four more men from the show are up for best supporting actor and Sarah Snook got a best actress nomination.

"The Last of Us" - 24 nominations

The dystopian video-game adaption won best guest actor and guest actress in a drama for memorable one-episode performances from Nick Offerman and Storm Reid

It also dominated in the technical categories, winning best visual effects and best prosthetic makeup for its fungus-faced walking dead.

"The White Lotus" - 23 nominations

The cursed vacationers at a Sicilian resort from the second season of "The White Lotus" truly dominated the supporting categories, however, landing five nominations for best supporting actress in a drama — including nods for Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza — and four more for best supporting actor.

Other notable nominees

"The Bear," nominated in comedy categories despite being heavy on drama, won four Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies and is nominated for 13 overall.

"Ted Lasso," which won two, was tops among comedies with 21 overall nominations for its final season. The Emmys have loved the Apple TV+ soccer series since its kickoff. It won best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis in each of its first two seasons and is nominated to threepeat in both categories.

The delay might make some viewers confused

The Emmys for years have been based around the traditional broadcast TV season but with streaming, the awards show honors a more scattered schedule to mix cable and streaming.

To give one example, the nominations for "The Bear" are for its first season, even though the awards will be handed out six months after its second season dropped. (Sunday's Golden Globes heaped awards on "The Bear" — for its standout second season.)

The delay is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 attacks came just five days before the planned ceremony. That ceremony would end up being held in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



