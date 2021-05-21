Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:24 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:31 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:22 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
Rip Tide Statement
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Coastal Flood Advisory
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island

Dunedin mother brought to tears by daughter with cerebral palsy walking with shopping cart

By Dan Matics
Published 
FOX 13 News

Cerebral palsy isn't stopping this Dunedin 3-year-old from shopping with mom

Dan Matics reports

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A community came together to support a little girl battling cerebral palsy. She’s inspired so many after overcoming the odds and learning to walk with a shopping cart. 

It was a very special trip to the grocery store for Lincoln Elisa, and one that brought her mother to tears.

"I’m honestly surprised but also happy and grateful that so many people support her and see her as strong as I do," Samantha Gonzalez said.

Everyone here has been touched by Lincoln’s strength and confidence. 

winn-dixie-celebrates-girl-with-cerebral-palsy-61.jpg

Lincoln Elisa enjoying her very own shopping cart at Winn-Dixie in Dunedin

She was born prematurely at 29 weeks and diagnosed with spastic cerebral palsy at the age of 2. CP is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone. 

It was when her mother recently took her to this Winn-Dixie, she did something unexpected. 

winn dixie celebrates girl with cerebral palsy (3)

"She grabbed ahold of the shopping cart and completely ditched the walker. She started walking with that shopping cart on her own without needing her walker as a crutch," Gonzalez said. "I was in tears. My mom and I were crying as she was shopping with the shopping cart."

Friday, Winn-Dixie held a celebration of her accomplishments. She was given her very own shopping cart by a store employee who’s been there for 35 years and knows a thing or two about overcoming a disability.

winn-dixie-celebrates-girl-with-cerebral-palsy-2.jpg

Winn-Dixie held a celebration for Lincoln

"It was great! It was great seeing her and everything! Real inspiring!" said Shane Crisco, who also has CP.

What to some may seem small on the surface is a significant step forward for 3-year-old Lincoln.

winn-dixie-celebrates-girl-with-cerebral-palsy-7.jpg

Lincoln meets Shane Crisco, a Winn-Dixie employee who also has CP

"Today is a huge day for me. It’s overwhelming in the best way possible," Gonzalez said. 

Winn-Dixie also donated $1,000 to Lincoln’s therapy team, Heart 4 Kids Therapy.

winn-dixie-celebrates-girl-with-cerebral-palsy-1.jpg