36-year-old man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting child under 14, indecency with child

Officials are looking for a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 14-years-old.

Houston police say on Oct. 6, 2021 they responded to the 7500 block of Bisonnett Street about a report of aggravated sexual assault against a child and indecency with a child.

Investigators say they heard an outcry from the victim and learned 36-year-old Carlos Ortiz-Mena sexually assaulted them. Ortiz-Mena is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14 and two counts of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact.

Carlos Ortiz-Mena

Ortiz-Mena is being described as a fugitive by officials and is said to be Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers and the HPD's Special Victims Division are asking the public for any information to locate Ortiz-Mena.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.