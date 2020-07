article

Police are investigating after a body was found under a bridge in Houston.



Details are limited but authorities were called out to the 1000 block of Blodgett St. around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said that this doesn’t appear to be a natural death.

Houston Police Department Homicide Investigators are investigating.



This is a developing story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest.