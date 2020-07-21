2 men wounded in shooting in southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 8400 block of Winkler Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the two victims were drinking beer in the parking lot of an apartment complex when they were approached by a male suspect who asked if they wanted to buy drugs.

Authorities say the men declined, and as the suspect started to leave, the three began to argue.

According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the ground and in the direction of the victims. The men were both struck in the legs.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS