1986 cold case: Man arrested for 16-year-old's murder in Conroe after DNA testing

The Brief Bobby Charles Taylor, Sr. was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 16-year-old Deanna Ogg in 1986. Ogg's body was found about seven miles from where she was last seen. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten and stabbed to death. Taylor was identified thanks to advancement in DNA testing.



The suspect in the 1986 murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Conroe-area was arrested after being identified decades later through advancement in DNA testing and turned himself in to authorities in Mexico.

Bobby Charles Taylor, Sr. is charged with the capital murder of Deanna Ogg, whose body was found in a wooded area off Old Houston Road. Taylor could face the death penalty if convicted.

Bobby Charles Taylor, Sr.

Death of 16-year-old Deanna Ogg

The backstory:

On Sept. 27, 1986, Ogg had been walking from Porter home to a convenience store near FM 1314 and Sorters Road when she disappeared.

Her body was found later that evening off a logging road about seven miles from where she was last seen. According to investigators, Ogg had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and stabbed to death.

Authorities say someone else was previously convicted in connection to her death, but that person was exonerated once DNA technology was available to prove their innocence.

For decades, the DNA sample collected from the original crime scene was kept in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) without producing a match.

DNA testing finds suspect

Why you should care:

In 2021, 16-year-old Ogg's case became eligible for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). The program provides funding to help agencies resolve unsolved sexual assaults and sexually related homicides.

With the use of SAKI grant funding, investigators used Forensic Genetic Genealogy testing conducted by Bode Technology. Through this, they were able to identify Bobby Charles Taylor, Sr. as the primary suspect in the1986 murder od 16-year-old Deanna Ogg.

Once he was identified, authorities learned Taylor was a fugitive on an unrelated felony charge and believed to be hiding in Mexico.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office was able to secure charged for bond jumping on Taylor while the FBI helped with locating him. Taylor eventually turned himself in to FBI Special Agents in Mexico City on April 24.

He has since been extradited back to Texas and officially charged with murder.

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