1 dead, 3 injured in shooting after softball game in northeast Harris County

The Brief One person is dead, and three others were injured following a shooting in a Harris County parking lot Wednesday night. Investigators say a disturbance broke out between two groups playing and escalated into a shooting. Deputies identified two potential shooters at the scene.



A disturbance after a softball game turned deadly in northeast Harris County when shots were fired in a parking lot, leaving one person dead and sending three others to the hospital.

Deadly shooting in NE Harris County

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Sidney Miller says deputies responded to Wyatt Shores Drive north of Greens Bayou after receiving a weapons disturbance call shortly after 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One male victim, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Two females and one male were also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Sgt. Miller, two groups of people were playing softball when a disturbance broke out during the game. It moved into the parking lot, where witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots ring out.

Deputies reportedly detained potential shooters at the scene and immediately began interviewing them. Law enforcement officers also recovered weapons from the area.

What we don't know:

The identity and ages of those involved is unknown.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the disturbance which escalated into a shooting.