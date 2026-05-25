The Brief Tuesday is election day for the runoff elections, where Democrats and Republicans have to decide which candidates they want on the November general election ballot. Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In most Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration.



Democrats and Republicans will decide on Tuesday which candidates they want on the November election ballot.

Polls are open for the primary runoff election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's where you can vote in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County election day voting locations

On May 26, Montgomery County voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered to vote, or at their consolidated precinct polling location if applicable.

Click here for a complete list of election day voting locations in Montgomery County.

What’s on the ballot?

In March, Republicans and Democrats voted for the candidates they want to represent their party on the November ballot. However, races where no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote head to a runoff between the two candidates who got the most votes.

All Texans will be able to vote in the statewide runoff elections. The races going into a runoff are:

Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn is up against Attorney General Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate seat.

Lieutenant Governor race for Democrat candidates Vikki Goodwin and Marcos Velez.

There will be both a Democratic and Republican runoff race for Attorney General.

Fort Bend County voters can view their sample ballot by precinct. To find your precinct, click here.

Then, click here to find your sample ballot.

Which primary runoff can I vote in?

If you voted in a primary, you can only vote in runoff elections for the party you aligned with during the primary.

So, if you voted in the Republican primary, you can only vote in Republican runoff elections. The same is true for a voter in the Democratic primary; they can only vote in Democratic runoff elections.

If you did not vote in a primary election, you can still vote in the runoff election of your choosing.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)