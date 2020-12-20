Vision Zero, improving Houston's mobility

Goals rarely get more ambitious, the complete elimination of traffic deaths in the nation's fourth-largest city with just a single decade to do it.

Sound farfetched? Mayor Sylvester Turner, says it can actually happen with his "Vision Zero" executive order.

Based on what's been reported, the idea is to convert a widely-spread, car-loving H-town into a metropolis that discourages the use of automobiles, and strongly supports other means of getting around, like mass transit, cycling, and old fashioned walking.

On the drawing board - reduced speed limits, lots more sidewalks and bikeways, traffic light adjustments, and a total re-design of many roadways.

Greg Groogan leads the What's Your Point panel in a discussion about the feasibility of the proposed plan.