Mike Collier on the campaign trail again looking for victory in 2022 - What's Your Point?

Three years ago Houston Democrat Mike Collier drew 3.8 million Texas votes and came within five points of unseating Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

The Pricewaterhouse partner, Biden campaign advisor, and occasional "What's Your Point?" panelist contends a foundation has been laid to do much better in 2022



Greg Groogan talked one-on-one with the candidate, already on the campaign trail in Central Texas, about why he's seeking a re-match.