Former HPD officer and election fraud conspiracy - What's Your Point?

Former HPD captain charged with holding a repairman at gunpoint

Instead of blowing the top off a gargantuan scheme to fix the November election, former Houston Police Captain Mark Aguirre finds himself in very big trouble.

The 63-year-old private investigator is charged with aggravated assault after ramming a delivery van he believed was loaded with fraudulent ballots, and then threatening the driver at gunpoint.

According to prosecutors, the only thing stashed in the van was a collection of air-conditioning parts and no wayward ballots.

If the incident leads to a conviction the crime will have been funded by Aguirre's client, controversial conservative activist Dr. Steven Hotze.

