Houston weather: Scattered storms Saturday and Sunday

The Brief Scattered storms today and tomorrow Highest rain chances west and northwest of Houston Turning much warmer next week with mid to upper 80s



Scattered showers and few storms develop today and again Sunday.

Hit-and-miss storms

Coverage stays spotty, with the best chances west and northwest of Houston. Expect breezy and mild conditions in between showers.

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Sunday sets up similar to Saturday

More of the same tomorrow with spotty storms around. Not a washout, but keep an eye on the sky if you’re outdoors.

The highest chance for strong storms (and briefly severe) will be west-northwest of the greater Houston area.

Warmer next week

Rain fades early next week with partly cloudy skies returning. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with muggy Gulf breezes.