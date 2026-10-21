Houston weather: Pleasant Wednesday ahead, allergens increase

The Brief Another beautiful day ahead Warming trend continues each afternoon Weekend looks great, then showers return



Houstonians can enjoy another beautiful cool morning followed by a warm afternoon on Wednesday.

Looking good today

After another brisk morning in the 50s and 60s, look for another sunny day with highs in the mid 80s. Dry air and light northeast winds keep it comfortable. Light showers are possible well south of the Houston area.

Warming up tomorrow

Pleasant mornings stick around while afternoons get a bit warmer on Thursday with inland spots reaching the upper 80s and muggier low 80s near the coast. Tree and ragweed pollen keeps climbing too, so allergy sufferers take note.

Great weekend, iffy next week

The weekend looks great with warm highs, dry air, and minimal rain chances. Looking ahead, showers could return next week ahead of another weak front. An early look at Halloween shows a round of rain that could come in the general timeframe of Trick-or-Treating, but it’s still far too early for exact timing.