Houston weather: Warm, dry weekend before potential Halloween rain

The Brief Warm Afternoon After Pleasant Start, Air Quality Issues Gorgeous Weekend with Rain Chances Near Zero Showers Return Next Week, Halloween Weekend Storms Possible



Temperatures have climbed to the middle to upper 80s across the area again today.

An Air Quality Alert (Ozone Action Day) is in effect through this evening, so limit outdoor time if you have heart or lung conditions.

Ragweed pollen is running high too, so allergy sufferers take note.

Nearly perfect weekend

The weekend looks fantastic with dry air, minimal rain chances and mid to upper 80s Saturday, mid 80s Sunday.

Mornings stay cool in the low 60s, so the Texans tailgate is looking great, but remember your sunscreen.

Showers return next week

Showers return next week ahead of another weak front, with rain chances climbing by next Friday into Halloween Saturday.

It is too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing, so stay tuned; the best storm chance looks like Friday, but rain will likely linger into parts of Halloween as well.

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