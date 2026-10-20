Houston weather: Crisp, cool Tuesday morning with sunny afternoon to follow

The Brief Chilly morning gives way to sunny, slightly warm Tuesday Dry, pleasant pattern with increasing allergy levels Rain-free until early next week



Wake-up temperatures will yet again be chilly on Tuesday, but not for the entire day as we'll see the weather warm up by the afternoon.

Sunny after another chilly morning

Following morning lows in the 50s and low 60s, we’ll have more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry air and light northeast winds keep it comfortable.

Dry stretch through the weekend

Pleasant mornings stick around all week while afternoons get gradually warmer. Inland areas could hit the upper 80s by Thursday with muggier low 80s near the coast. The weekend looks nice with warm highs, dry air and minimal rain chances.

Levels of tree and ragweed pollen have been on the increase and that pattern should continue this week.

Showers possible next week

Showers could return next week, as another front looks to knock temperatures back into the 50s for a few nights leading up to Halloween.