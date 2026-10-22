Houston weather: Thursday highs in the 80s, Air Quality Alert in effect

The Brief Brisk Mornings, Warm Days Continue This Weekend Looks Great Showers return next week, Halloween rain possible



Thursday will be another nice weather day with a cool morning followed by a warm afternoon.

Warm afternoons and pleasant nights

After another brisk morning in the 50s, we'll warm into the mid to upper 80s inland this afternoon, with low 80s near the coast under plenty of sunshine. Ragweed pollen is running high, so allergy sufferers take note.

An Air Quality Alert, aka Ozone Action Day, is effect today and tomorrow. The alert is not major and is mainly a caution for those with heart and lung conditions to limit their time outdoors this afternoon.

Awesome weekend

The weekend looks great with warm highs, dry air, and minimal rain chances: Mid to upper 80s Saturday, mid 80s Sunday with just a few clouds. Mornings stay pleasant in the low to mid 60s, so it is looking great for your Texans tailgate.

Watching Halloween rain chances

Showers will return next week ahead of another weak front, with rain chances climbing by next Friday into Halloween Saturday. It is still too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing, so stay tuned. For now, the highest chance for storms appears to be Friday, but we'll adjust the outlook as we get closer.