Houston weather: Rain chances building up for Halloween

The Brief Increasing Clouds and Humidity Showers Return Late Next Week, Halloween Weekend Storms Possible Daylight Saving Time Ending Soon



We had another beautiful day across southeast Texas, highs reached low to mid-80s with passing clouds.

Ragweed pollen is running high, so those with allergies should take note.

Showers return next week

Showers return next week ahead of another weak front, with rain chances climbing by Friday into Halloween Saturday.

It is too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing, so stay tuned; the best storm chance looks like Friday, but rain will likely linger into parts of Halloween as well.

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Atlantic stays quiet

The Atlantic remains quiet for the next several days, while another system continues to make impacts on the Southwestern Coast of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Vance is expected to bring coastal flooding and high winds to parts of Jalisco and Michoacán.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Olana has formed in the Eastern Pacific and is not expected to make landfall.

Daylight Saving Time nears end

Daylight saving will end on November 1st, so don't forget to turn back your clock an hour at 2 a.m.!

Sunset times will be closer to 5:30 p.m. and sunrises will move to around 6:35a.m.