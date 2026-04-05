Houston weather: New week starts clear, cool after leftover showers

The Brief Lingering showers through the evening Cool, crisp start to new week Humidity, rain chances return mid-week



Once the Easter Sunday showers move through, we'll have a brief moment to enjoy clear skies and cooler weather.

Lingering showers

The overcast skies and damp conditions today are the parting gifts of yesterday’s cold front. While folks north of I-10 can expect a dry afternoon, those closer to the coast will deal with lingering showers through the evening.

By midnight, the moisture should finally exit the area, leaving behind a much cooler air mass for the start of the work week.

Cooler temps

Monday and Tuesday will be the "sweet spot" for anyone who enjoys crisp, spring weather.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid-70s. However, clear skies at night will lead to the chilliest temperatures of the week, with the Piney Woods potentially dropping into the upper 40s and the Houston Metro staying in the mid-50s.

Late week warm-up

The pleasant dry spell begins to break Tuesday night as onshore flow returns from the Gulf. This southerly breeze will pump moisture back into the region, pushing high temperatures back into the low 80s by the weekend.

With the humidity comes a return to unsettled weather, starting with isolated "streamer" showers on Wednesday and more widespread rain chances by Thursday and Friday.