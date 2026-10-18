Houston weather: New week brings slow warm-up

The Brief Gradual Warming This Week Very Dry Forecast Possible area of development in Atlantic



We had a chilly start to our Sunday with less wind than Saturday and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another afternoon with lots of sunshine and Sunday's high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Gradually warming next week

After a cooler and drier weekend, look for temperatures to slowly heat back up again next week. We should jump back into the low to middle 80s, some spots could even hit close to 90 by Friday.

Rain chances remain very low, less than 10% chance for showers every day next week. With lower dewpoints though, the air will remain relatively dry!

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Nor'easter brewing

A nor'easter is expected to begin to form off the Carolinas coast late Sunday. The system's track and intensity remain highly uncertain but showers, gusty winds, high surf and coastal flooding could impact areas from Florida through the Carolinas to New Jersey.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this development as well because if the system stalls over warmer waters, there is a slight chance it could become tropical. Currently the chance for development over the next 7 days is at 30%.