Houston weather: Nearly perfect weekend ahead

The Brief Brisk morning, warm afternoon Gorgeous weekend with rain chances near zero Showers return late next week, Halloween weekend storms possible



Temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 80s across the area on Saturday.

Skies remain mostly clear with low humidity. Ragweed pollen is running high, so allergy sufferers take note.

Nearly perfect weekend

The weekend looks fantastic with dry air, minimal rain chances and a highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Mornings will remain cool in the low 60s, so Sunday's Texans tailgate is looking great, but be sure to pack some sunscreen.

Showers return next week

Showers will return next week ahead of another weak front, with rain chances climbing by Friday and into Halloween.

While it's too early to tell if you'll be tricked or treated on Halloween, the best storm chances look to be Friday, but rain will likely linger into Saturday as well.

Tropical outlook

Houston 7-day forecast