Houston weather: Memorial Weekend Flood Watch expands

The Brief Flood Watch now including most of Southeast Texas Warm & Humid Friday, A Few Storms Flooding Remains A Concern Through Memorial Day Weekend



A Flood Watch is now in place until 7 PM Monday that includes just about all of SE Texas, including Harris County.

Weekend flood threat now includes Houston

2–5" of rain are expected through the holiday weekend with isolated higher totals possible. Remember, if you encounter a flooded road, find a different way to go.

Keep track of the latest alerts with our free apps, FOX Local or FOX 26 Weather.

Warm, humid Friday with spotty storms

The rest of Friday features warm and humid conditions with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Feels like temperatures are close to 90.

Isolated to spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. Flood risk for Friday is low. However, watch out for any ponding of water or potential street flooding in any heavier storms that form.

Flooding concerns increase this weekend

Rain chances stay elevated through Memorial Day weekend with repeated rounds of storms possible across the region.

Models are indicating a big round of heavy rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Flooding concerns will likely increase, especially when an upper-level area of low pressure develops in north Texas. That will place Houston in a favorable environment for heavier rain.

We have already been placed at a level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding both Saturday and Sunday. Southeast Texas is also under a 1 out of 5 risk for a few strong storms on Saturday. The main risks would be gusts near 60 miles per hour and some hail near quarter size.

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Look for some showers on Memorial Day but less coverage than the 2 previous days.

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