Houston weather: Warm Friday highs in the 80s ahead of pleasant weekend

The Brief Warm Afternoon After Pleasant Start, Air Quality Issues Gorgeous Weekend with Rain Chances Near Zero Showers Return Next Week, Halloween Weekend Storms Possible



Friday weather is. The weekend will also have nice weather with low rain chances and warm days.

Warm today, Ozone Action Day

After another pleasant morning in the 50s, we'll warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with low 80s near the coast under plenty of sunshine. An Air Quality Alert (Ozone Action Day) is in effect through this evening, so limit outdoor time if you have heart or lung conditions. Ragweed pollen is running high too, so allergy sufferers take note.

Nearly perfect weekend

The weekend looks fantastic with dry air, minimal rain chances and the mid to upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Mornings stay cool in the low 60s, so the Texans tailgate looks great, but remember sunscreen.

Showers return next week

Showers return next week ahead of another weak front, with rain chances climbing by next Friday into Halloween Saturday. It is too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing, so stay tuned; the best storm chance looks like Friday, but rain will likely linger into parts of Halloween as well.