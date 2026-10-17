Houston weather: Fall cold front brings cooler weather

The Brief Wind Advisory in effect Saturday morning Cooler temperatures last through the weekend. Atlantic remains quiet.



A cold front moved across southeast Texas Friday morning, ushering in cooler, refreshing weather in Houston over the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s with wake-up temps in the 40s and 50s this weekend. You can also expect a big drop in humidity with an increase in winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday for parts of southeast Texas including Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Islands and Matagorda Islands.

Gradually warming back up next week with a few showers

After a cooler and drier weekend, look for temperatures to heat back up again next week. We should jump back into the low to middle 80s, some spots could even hit 90 by Friday.

Atlantic Basin remains quiet

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin for the next seven days. However, keep in mind that hurricane season runs through the end of November.

Our chance for another tropical system in the Gulf is low but not zero.

Houston 7-day forecast